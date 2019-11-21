Six home games, six sellouts. UNC football runs out of tickets for final home game

One year after struggling to fill seats at Kenan Stadium, North Carolina’s football program has sold out every home game.

The school announced on Wednesday that tickets for its final home game against Mercer on Saturday are sold out, making it the sixth game this season to sell out.

Kenan Stadium holds 51,000 people.

It is the first time that has happened since the 1983, when Dick Crum was head coach, a program spokesperson said.

UNC is also one of eight programs in the country to sell out every home game. How that translates monetarily is unclear. Those numbers won’t be available until after the final home game.

But the sellout is a direct correlation to how the program has changed in the past year, and the excitement Mack Brown brought when he was hired in November 2018 to replace former coach Larry Fedora.

Hampered by a struggling program, and the perception that it was a basketball school, UNC was having trouble filling its stadium. When Mack Brown arrived in November, he encouraged fans to come to games and arrive early. In July, two months before the season-opener, UNC sold out of season tickets.

“I think it’s excitement for the future,” Brown said on Wednesday. “I think it’s hope. A fan base wants to see their kids try. These kids have tried. They have really tried.”

It has also helped that the Tar Heels (4-6) have won more games than it has the past two seasons. If the Tar Heels win their final two games, they will become bowl eligible.