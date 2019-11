ACC Watch NC State’s Bam Knight make an amazing run during game with Louisviile November 17, 2019 05:51 PM

Watch a time lapse as N.C. State's Bam Knight beats a number of tacklers on his way to a 23-yard gain during the Wolfpack's game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.