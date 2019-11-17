5 things we learned from Clemson’s win against Wake Forest

Clemson became the first team since 1972 to win four consecutive games by 45 points or more, according to ESPN Stats & Info, as the Tigers destroyed Wake Forest 52-3 Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.

Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) now has a bye week before traveling to face South Carolina (4-7, 3-5 SEC) for a game Nov. 30. Here are five things we learned from the Tigers’ victory over Wake Forest:

1. Trevor Lawrence should be the ACC Player of the Year

This seemed unlikely as recently as Oct. 19 after Clemson faced Louisville. Lawrence had 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions at that point, and Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman and North Carolina QB Sam Howell both had better stats at the time. But Lawrence just finished off his sixth consecutive game with at least three touchdown passes, which is a Clemson record. He has completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,575 yards, with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the year and has the Tigers in position to reach the College Football Playoff for a fifth consecutive season.

2. Clemson’s defense just continues to get better

The Tigers held Wake Forest to 105 yards of offense, the fewest yards Clemson has allowed to an FBS opponent since 2009. Clemson has now held its first 11 opponents of the season under 300 yards, becoming the first team since the turn of the century to accomplish that feat. Clemson can finish off the regular season without allowing a team to reach 300 yards of offense when it faces South Carolina on Nov. 30. The Gamecocks rank No. 79 nationally in total offense, averaging 390 yards per game. South Carolina had 260 yards of offense in a loss at Texas A&M on Saturday.

3. When in doubt — find Tee Higgins

The junior caught four passes for 64 yards and three touchdowns against Wake Forest and now has five scores in his last three games. Higgins had a quiet three-game stretch against Florida State, Louisville and Boston College during the middle of the season, totaling five catches for 83 yards and no scores in those three contests. But in the last three he has 13 grabs for 211 yards and five touchdowns. With Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers going down with injuries in the first half on Saturday, the Demon Deacons paid even more attention to Higgins. It didn’t matter.

“It was good to see him go out there and make some big plays — not just a normal play. I mean, those were some nice catches, had to really go attack the ball in good coverage,” Tigers co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “I thought it was great for him and Trevor to have a big day together.”

4. Will Spiers needs to be better in the postseason

Clemson’s junior punter had a horrendous day against the Demon Deacons. He dropped a snap, leading to Wake Forest’s only points of the day in the first quarter. Spiers also punted twice, averaging 36 yards per attempt. His long punt of the day went for 42 yards, but it only passed the 40-yard mark after a favorable bounce. Against a struggling Wake Forest team it didn’t matter, but it might when the Tigers are playing tougher opponents in the postseason.

5. Clemson’s offensive line is capable of having an off day

The Tigers have been dominant up front for much of the 2019 season, but Wake Forest’s defensive line got the better of Clemson during a portion of the first half. Clemson allowed a season-high three sacks in the win and scored only three points during a stretch of four drives in the first half, with the offensive line troubles being the big reason why. In addition to Wake Forest’s three sacks, Lawrence was also nearly sacked several times in the first half. Again, not a big deal against Wake Forest, but it could be later in the season.