UNC’s late comeback not enough, as Pitt wins in overtime

There’s a running joke that no matter how bad or good North Carolina is, it always seems to beat Pittsburgh.

UNC had beaten only three FBS opponents in 2017 and 2018. Two of those wins came against Pitt, including in 2018, the year Pitt won the ACC’s Coastal Division.

But late Thursday night, Pitt finally broke free after six years, and beat the Tar Heels 34-27 in overtime at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The Tar Heels have now lost two consecutive games after having a shot to win the Coastal just three weeks ago.

They were officially eliminated from contention last week after Virginia beat Georgia Tech.

UNC’s loss to Pitt means that it must win its final two games in order to become bowl eligible. The Tar Heels (4-6, 3-4 ACC) play FCS Mercer (4-6) and N.C. State (4-5) over the next two weeks to close out the season.

Beating Pitt would have made becoming bowl eligible a lot easier with Mercer up next.

But beating Pitt (7-3, 4-2) is obviously easier said than done.

The Panthers outplayed the Tar Heels for the majority of the game. Pitt’s offense seemed to move down the field with ease. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett had 412 total yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing). And the Pitt defense, which entered the game with the 24th-best scoring defense in the country, held the Tar Heels to 10 points through three quarters.

But Howell and the Tar Heels stormed back. Howell completed 8 of 11 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. A 13-play, 60-yard drive, ended on a Noah Ruggles field goal and tied the game with 13 seconds left.

In overtime, though, Pitt got the best of UNC. Pickett rushed for a three-yard touchdown to take the lead, and the Tar Heels did not have an answer.

Howell finished the game 27 of 43 for 322 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

First down

UNC senior running back Antonio Williams rushed for a season-high 107 yards rushing on 12 carries against Pitt. It was his third 100-yard rushing game in a UNC uniform, and his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. With Javonte Williams and Michael Carter getting the majority of the carries this season, Antonio Williams has not played much.

But he took advantage of his time on the field on Thursday. He longest rush was a 59-yard carry in the second quarter.

Touchdown

The Tar Heels trailed by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, and scored two quick touchdowns to tie the game. After Pitt re-took the lead, they drove 60-yards down field to tie the game and send to overtime on a Ruggles field goal.

Penalty

The Tar Heels’ defense was just plain bad at times. In the second quarter, Pickett threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis. Louis got a step on UNC junior cornerback Greg Ross and raced to the endzone untouched.

The score put the Panthers up 17-7 with 9:41 left in the second quarter. It was the longest play that the Tar Heels have allowed this season. This was one game after allowing Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins to scramble for a 65-yard touchdown two weeks ago.

ICYMI

Junior safety Myles Wolfolk is out for the season with an upper body injury, a UNC spokesperson said Thursday night. It was a different injury than the lower body injury that caused him to miss four games earlier this season. Wolfolk missed most of the 2018 season with an injury, and played sparingly in the spring as he recovered from offseason surgery.

Sophomore cornerback Trey Morrison also missed Thursday’s game with an upper body injury. He is still working his way back from an arm injury he suffered last month. Morrison played in the first half of UNC’s game against Virginia, but missed the majority of the second half.

Key numbers

1 three-and-out by Pitt for the entire game. UNC’s defense couldn’t contain Pitt’s offense.

29 touchdown passes by Howell this season. He is one touchdown away from tying Mitch Trubisky single season record.