DJ Funderburk returns for NC State after two-game suspension

Even before junior forward D.J. Funderburk made a short jumper to put Florida International away late in Wednesday’s game, he was ecstatic.

He came off the bench and scored 11 points with seven rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes in his season debut in an 86-77 win over FIU.

“I was just happy to be back with my guys,” Funderburk said. “It’s a privilege to be out there. I’m just happy to be playing basketball again.”

Funderburk, the team’s top forward last season, was suspended for the first two games of the season by coach Kevin Keatts. Funderburk had been involved in a dust-up with a university parking official before Keatts had announced the indefinite suspension on Sept. 30.

Neither Keatts nor Funderburk talked about the specifics of the suspension. Funderburk said he understood why Keatts made the decision to discipline him.

“It was just like a childish act,” Funderburk said. “I’m behind it. I’ve learned from it. I got better from it.”

N.C. State’s DJ Funderburk (0) is fouled as FIU’s Osasumwen Osaghae (34) and Eric Lovett (4) defend during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

He was held out of practice at first and three games, including the exhibition game with Mount Olive. The suspension was announced as “indefinite” but Funderburk said he knew when he would be able to play.

“I knew exactly what day I would be able to play,” Funderburk said. “What I didn’t know is what day I would be able to practice.”

Funderburk averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 36 games last season. The 6-10, 225-pound forward from Cleveland also led the team with 38 blocks.

“I definitely got better from last year,” Funderburk said. “I’m just ready to show it on the court.”

Funderburk missed N.C. State’s season-opening 82-81 overtime loss to Georgia Tech on Nov. 5 and an 84-65 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Keatts said he didn’t talk with Funderburk about the loss to Georgia Tech or before Wednesday’s game.

“I’ve said this all along: if you want to be a part of N.C. State basketball, then you’ve got to do all of the right stuff or I’m going to hold you accountable for it,” Keatts said. “D.J. has checked all of the boxes that I’ve asked.”