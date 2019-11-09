ACC

Clemson pounds NC State for 10th win. Tigers clinch ACC Atlantic title

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Raleigh, N.C.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney insisted leading up to this week’s game at N.C. State that he didn’t care about Clemson’s No. 5 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings and added the Tigers would not worry about style points moving forward.

But from the opening snap until the final whistle his Clemson team appeared on a mission Saturday night.

The Tigers jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead and didn’t stop scoring until Michel Dukes ran for a touchdown from a yard out with 11 seconds remaining as The Tigers (10-7, 7-0) blasted N.C. State (4-5, 1-4) 55-10 Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

With the win and Wake Forest’s loss to Virginia Tech earlier in the day, Clemson clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title for the fifth consecutive year.

NEXT

Who: Wake Forest at Clemson

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC or ESPN

