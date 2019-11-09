ACC
Travis Etienne breaks Clemson touchdown record as Tigers roll early
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney described Tigers running back Travis Etienne as “thunder” and “lightning” earlier this season, comparing the junior to former Tigers stars James Davis and C.J. Spiller.
Etienne now holds both touchdown records previously held by the Clemson legends.
Etienne broke Davis’ career rushing touchdowns record last week against Wofford, recording the 49th of his career. He then passed Spiller’s record of 51 total touchdowns during the first quarter Saturday night at N.C. State.
NEXT
Who: Wake Forest at Clemson
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16
Where: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC or ESPN
