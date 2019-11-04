FSU job rumors: How Jeff Scott handles Noles noise as Clemson preps for NC State

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott met with the media to preview Saturday’s game at N.C. State on Monday, but most of the talk was about Scott being mentioned as a potential candidate for the Florida State head coaching job.

FSU fired Willie Taggart Sunday afternoon, and Scott’s name immediately started being thrown around as a potential candidate as The Tampa Bay Times, 247Sports and others mentioned Scott as a name to watch.

The timing isn’t great for Clemson or Scott as the fourth-ranked Tigers (9-0, 6-0) prepare to face ACC foe N.C. State (4-4, 1-3) this weekend.

“The success that we’ve had here at Clemson, it’s natural for some of our coaches’ names to be put out there. But really it goes back to what we talk to our players about all the time, that this is the most important time of the year, that we have great focus,” Scott said. “I think our success has come because our players and coaches have done a great job at staying focused on the task at hand.”

Scott, who played at Clemson, has been on staff with the Tigers since 2008. He spent time as the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach prior to the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Scott is known as one of the top recruiters in the country, and he helped the Tigers win two of the past three national championships.

“I’ve heard it said that you should be so busy being great at doing your job and the success and those things will find you,” Scott said. “I think that’s what I’ve seen in my own career. I’ve never been one to be on the internet out there trying to chase rumors or trying to go chase a job.”

Scott has ties to Florida State as he grew up around the program. His father, Brad Scott, coached as an assistant at FSU from 1983-1993, before becoming the head coach at South Carolina.

Jeff Scott declined to get into the specifics of what the FSU program means to him.

“I usually keep those comments to when we’re playing Florida State,” Scott said. “There’s no doubt that was a special time in our life for my dad and our family growing up there. I don’t think it’s worth me going on any further than that right now.”