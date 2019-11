The kickoff time for Clemson’s ACC matchup against Wake Forest has been set.

The Tigers will host the Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will either be played on ABC or ESPN.

Clemson (9-0, 6-0) will travel to face N.C. State (4-4, 1-3) this week before hosting Wake Forest.

