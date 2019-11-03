Photo Gallery: NC State vs. Wake Forest | Nov. 2, 2019

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead the team onto the field before Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) makes the reception as Wake Forest defensive back Amari Henderson (4) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest running back Cade Carney (36) tries to outrun N.C. State defensive back Jakeen Harris (39 during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State’s Trenton Gill punts during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates while scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson congratulates his team including Carlos Basham Jr. (9) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest’s Steven Claude (5) tries to dive on a fumble on a kickoff return by N.C. State’s Keyon Lesane as N.C. State’s Tyler Dabbs (37) tries to stop him during N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Wake Forest would recover the fumble.
N.C. State’s Bam Knight (24) runs during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs for yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) runs the ball on a wildcat keeper during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest defensive back Amari Henderson (4) ntercepts a pass intended for N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren encourages his team including quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest’s Kenneth Walker III (25) tries to outrun N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren looks up at the socreboard during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline (6) pulls in a three-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) can’t pull in the reception while defended by N.C. State cornerback Malik Dunlap (24) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) pulls in the reception while defended by N.C. State linebacker Tyler Baker-Williams (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) pulls in the reception while defended by N.C. State linebacker Tyler Baker-Williams (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with co-defensive coordinator Tony Gibson during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State running back Trent Pennix (26) gains yards as Wake Forest defensive back Essang Bassey (21) closes in during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State’s Christopher Dunn (32) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman (12) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker III (25) tries to hurdle over N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) as linebacker Louis Acceus (2) also defends during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) prepares to pass during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) pulls in a reception during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) tries to get by Wake Forest linebacker Chase Monroe (58) during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State offensive line coach John Garrison talks with the line including Joshua Fedd-Jackson (66) during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State defensive tackle Joshua Harris (44) tangles with Wake Forest offensive lineman Michael Jurgens (55) during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) flips over Wake Forest defensive back Trey Rucker (18) during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) beats Wake Forest defensive lineman Adam Winter (92) as he gains yards during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren encourages his team during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) looks to gain yards during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) stretches for extra yards during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson after Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks off the field after Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. N.C. State running back Bam Knight is to the right.
