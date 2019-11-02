Jamie Newman, No. 23 Wake Forest crush NC State

As either an unknown backup or high-profile starter for a top 25 team, Jamie Newman has N.C. State’s number.

The junior quarterback threw for three touchdowns, all to tight end Jack Freudenthal, and ran for two more in No. 23 Wake Forest’s 44-10 home win over the Wolfpack on Saturday.

It was a year ago when Newman, then a backup, got his first college start against N.C. State. He led the Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1 ACC) to a fourth-quarter comeback and upset of the Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3) in a primetime game in Raleigh.

On Saturday, Newman was coming back from a shoulder injury he suffered in a loss to Louisville on Oct. 12. He missed the Deacs’ win over Florida State on Oct. 19 but didn’t look any worse for the wear against N.C. State.

He had a 20-yard touchdown run on the Deacs’ first drive and a 2-yard TD run near the end of the first quarter to put Wake up 21-0. He found Freudenthal for a pair of short TD passes as the Deacs built a 34-10 lead at the half.

It was Freudenthal’s 32-yarder, with 30 seconds left, last year which capped last year’s improbable Wake win. On Saturday, Freudenthal’s 4-yard touchdown catch at 13:38 in the third quarter, put the Deacs up 41-10.

Newman finished 25 of 38 for 287 yards and didn’t even have to play in the fourth quarter.

The teams have switched roles since then with N.C. State depleted by injuries and trying to stay in the fringe bowl hunt and Wake looking for a spot in a “New Year’s Six” bowl.

Redshirt freshman Devin Leary got his first start for N.C. State and completed 17 of 45 passes for 149 yards. He threw one touchdown, to tight end Cary Angeline, and was intercepted twice.

N.C. State went into the game without seven injured starters and lost running back Bam Knight and linebacker Isaiah Moore on Saturday.

The Wolfpack didn’t help itself with turnovers, freshman Keyon Lesane fumbled a kickoff to lead to Wake’s second touchdown, and it couldn’t generate any kind of pass rush on Newman.

Angeline has a touchdown catch in four of the past six games for the Wolfpack.

Four of Freudenthal’s nine career touchdown catches have come in two games against N.C. State.

The Wolfpack defense couldn’t get off the field on third down. The Deacs went 3 for 3 on third down on the opening touchdown drive.

N.C. State has lost 10 of its past 12 trips to BB&T Field.

2 Interceptions for Wake senior cornerback Amari Henderson.

26 Consecutive field goals made by Wake Forest sophomore kicker Nick Sciba, including all 15 attempts.