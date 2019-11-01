NC State wins fourth straight ACC women’s cross country title

The N.C. State women’s cross country team won its fourth straight ACC title, and the program’s 25th, at the conference championships at Virginia Tech on Friday.

The Wolfpack compiled 64 points to top Florida State (76 points). N.C. State’s ACC title streak started in 2016 and is the longest streak for the program since it won four straight from 1995-98.

Senior Elly Henes won the individual title. Henes, a two-time All-American, was runner-up at the 2018 ACC Championships. Henes’ time of 20 minutes and 37.4 seconds in the 6K race was more than 11 seconds better than the next runner and was the Wolfpack’s first individual winner since 2010. Kelsey Chmiel finished fourth and Julia Zachgo finished 12th for the Wolfpack.

Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Syracuse rounded out the top 5 in the team standings.

