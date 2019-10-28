Trevor Lawrence is nearly perfect. JMA’s picks for ACC Players of the Week.

There were some surprising and wild finishes, especially in the ACC on Saturday. But what’s new.

They were marked by big performances from the players on those teams.

Each week, I serve as one of the voters for the ACC’s players of the week. I vote on the best quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, linebacker, defensive back, specialist and rookie for that week.

When voting, I take into account a number of things. For instance, strength of opponent, touchdowns, forced turnovers and wins hold the highest weight for me.

Here are my picks for Week 9:

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson): The sophomore was nearly perfect against Boston College. He was 16-of-19 for 275 yards passing and three touchdowns to help the Tigers to a 59-7 victory. He was also mistake-free, and did not throw an interception. It was probably his best performance of the season.

North Carolina linebackers Dominique Ross (3) Chazz Surratt (21) and Jeremiah Gemmell (44) pressure Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Running back

Cam Akers (Florida State): The junior led all ACC running backs with 144 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a 35-17 win over Syracuse. His four touchdowns rushing also tied program record. He was the reason the Seminoles won this game.

N.C. State linebacker Louis Acceus (2) tackles Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Wide receiver

Diondre Overton (Clemson): Overton, a senior, finished with three receptions for 119 yards and an ACC-leading three touchdowns receiving — tying a school record — in Clemson’s 59-7 win over Boston College.

Offensive lineman

Mekhi Becton (Louisville) Becton, a junior, was part of an offensive line that helped the Cardinals gain 227 yards rushing against Virginia, which had the nation’s eighth-ranked defense. Louisville beat Virginia 28-21. Becton also allowed zero sacks.

Defensive lineman

Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina): The senior was all over the place in UNC’s 20-17 win over Duke. He had a hand in two turnovers, and finished with 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Entering the game, Duke’s offensive line had been among the best in the country, but they struggled with the 6-5, 285-pound lineman.

Duke quarterback Quentin Harris (18) is sacked by North Carolina’s Jeremiah Gemmel (44) and Jason Strowbridge (55) for a five yard loss in the third quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Linebacker

Chazz Surratt (North Carolina): This was a tough one because there were a lot of good candidates, including three in the Duke-UNC game on Saturday. But ultimately I chose Surratt, a junior, because he led the Tar Heels with 12 tackles, and his interception sealed the 20-17 victory over Duke. He also added a sack.

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) celebrates with the turnover belt after he intercepted a Deon Jackson pass with :14 seconds to play to secure the Tar Heels’ 20-17 victory over Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Defensive back

Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State): Nasirildeen, a junior, had a career-high 17 tackles in Florida State’s 35-17 win over Syracuse. His 17 tackles were the most for a player in program history since 2005. Only four ACC players have had 17 tackles in a game this season.

N.C. State wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) can’t pull in the pass as Florida State defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen (23) defends during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Specialist

Austin Parker (Duke): Parker, a senior, consistently flipped field position for Duke, and made the Tar Heels start their drives deep in their own territory. His finished with eight punts for 388 yards, a 48.8 yard average. Four of his eight kicks were downed inside the UNC 20.

Duke’s Austin Parker punts the ball during a football game against Virginia Tech on Oct. 28, 2017, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Frank Selden Virginia Tech photo services

Rookie

Shaka Heyward (Duke): The redshirt freshman linebacker finished with a team-high 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in Duke’s 20-17 loss to UNC. Heyward also had a fumble recovery inside Duke’s five yard line with less than three minutes left to play, saving a touchdown that would have ended the game.

Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward (42) scoops up a botched punt catch by Pittsburgh’s Paris Ford (12) during the second half of Pittsburgh’s 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Here are the players who actually won in Week 9:

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Running back: Cam Akers (FSU)

Wide receiver: Diondre Overton (Clemson)

Offensive lineman: Tremayne Anchrum (Clemson)

Defensive lineman: Jason Strowbridge (UNC)

Linebacker: Chazz Surratt (UNC)

Defensive back: Hamsah Nasirildeen (FSU)

Specialist: Kicker Alex Kessman (Pitt)

Rookie: Running back Javian Hawkins (Louisville)