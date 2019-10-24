What the addition of PJ Hall means for Clemson basketball

Clemson landed its highest-rated prospect in about a decade Wednesday as Dorman star P.J. Hall committed to the Tigers during a ceremony at his high school.

Hall is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 61 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings that factor in all networks. He is the first top 65 player Clemson has landed since five-star power forward Milton Jennings signed with Clemson in 2009.

Hall is a player who was recruited nationally as Florida, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Marquette, Maryland, Texas Tech and others offered the 6-foot-9 power forward. Ultimately, Hall chose the Tigers, giving Clemson a player to build around in the future.

“I know that being a four-man, a skilled big man, I can get the ball in my hands almost every possession,” Hall said. “I know that I can go up there and help them win, help them dominate the ACC. I can’t wait to get out there.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dorman coach Thomas Ryan believes his star player is someone who can flourish in the ACC, particularly as he continues to develop. Hall will arrive at Clemson with the intention of being a four-year player who can contribute early and eventually blossom into one of the better players in the league.

“Clemson’s getting a very versatile stretch four that can really shoot the ball from the perimeter, but also has a knack and can score right around the basket,” Ryan said. “At 6-9, 236 he really is a physically imposing presence, and he’ll continue to grow into his body as he gets to Clemson next summer. P.J.’s still working on his perimeter skills, an area he needs to improve. And as his perimeter game flourishes he really has a chance to be special.”

Hall insists he has the work ethic to take his game to another level.

“The hardest-working kid they’ve ever seen,” he said of what Clemson is getting. “I’m going to give them everything I’ve got — blood, sweat and tears. I’m gonna give them the best talent I can give them, and I’m going to give them a lot of wins, too.”

In order to deliver Clemson “a lot of wins,” Hall is going to need some help. One of his priorities is finding young and talented players from the state to join him at Clemson.

Hall is the first top-ranked player in the state of South Carolina to choose Clemson since Jennings in 2009, and he is hoping to start a trend.

“There’s some young guys in the state, I’m not going to name them, but there’s some really good young guys in the state that I would love to get up there to Clemson,” Hall said. “I have very good relationships with them. I will reach out to them within the next 30 minutes.”