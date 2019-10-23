ACC

Clemson lands Dorman’s PJ Hall, top basketball recruit in South Carolina

Moore, S.C.

Clemson was viewed as the favorite to land the top player in the state of South Carolina each of the previous two years, only to watch Zion Williamson and Josiah James opt to go elsewhere on decision day.

The Tigers finally got their man on Wednesday as P.J. Hall, the top player in South Carolina for the class of 2020, committed to the Tigers during a ceremony at Dorman High School.

Hall chose Clemson over his other finalist — Virginia Tech. He also held offers from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and others.

Hall is rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 61 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. In addition to being rated as the top player in the state, Hall is also the No. 9 power forward in the country.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson beat writer and covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com
