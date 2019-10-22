Injury updates on two Clemson starting defenders for Boston College

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is hoping he will have a pair of starting defenders back for this week’s matchup against Boston College, but it is too early in the week to tell if defensive end Xavier Thomas and cornerback Derion Kendrick will be available.

Thomas missed last week’s game against Louisville with a concussion after getting banged up during practice leading up to the game. He did not travel with the team for the matchup.

“We’ll see today, I don’t know about Xavier right now,” Swinney said. “We’ve got to through a progression and today is the first day of full pads and tomorrow is shells so it’s a day-to-day thing.”

Kendrick left Saturday’s game in the second half with turf toe injury. Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables said after the game that he was hopeful Kendrick would be fine, but Swinney is unsure if he will have the sophomore available.

“He’s doing a little better, we’ll get him out there more tonight,” Swinney said. “They ran him pretty good last night. So today will be more of a challenge for him. He’s day-to-day too.”

No further suspension

Clemson reserve cornerback Andrew Booth will face no further suspension from Clemson after being ejected for punching a Louisville player during the third quarter of Saturday’s 45-10 victory.

Booth will miss the first half of Saturday’s game against Boston College per NCAA rules, but that’s it.

Swinney did make the freshman ride the bus home from Louisville with the managers, while the team flew.

“I thought the team did a great job in handling Andrew, and Andrew did a great job handling it. But what he did is completely unacceptable, period. Great kid, bad moment and he’ll learn from it,” Swinney said. “He’ll miss the first half but he’ll be ready to go the second half. We made him ride the bus home in his coat and tie so he had plenty of time to think about it.

Swinney added that if another player is ejected in a similar manner, he may face further punishment.

“He’s a freshman who I’ve had zero issues. You handle everybody different. I may have somebody down the road who may have no money in the bank with me, he may be a different guy,” Swinney said. “Everybody is different, I can just tell you Andrew is one of the best players on the team. I’ve never had a problem with him and don’t suspect I ever will. He has suffered the consequences and we’ll move on.”