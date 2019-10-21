Roy Williams gets commitment from 2020 combo guard RJ Davis

North Carolina coach Roy Williams performs with the UNC Dance Team during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Roy Williams picked up another commitment Monday morning, this time from 2020 New York (Archbishop Stepinac) guard R.J. Davis.

Davis (5-11, 164) verbally committed to the Tar Heels, picking UNC over Georgetown, Pittsburgh and Marquette. The four-star prospect is the top player in New York and the No. 7 combo guard in the nation according to 247Sports.

Davis took an official visit to Chapel Hill on Oct. 12.

Last season Davis averaged 25.4 points per game for the Crusaders. He also grabbed 7.0 rebounds and dished out 4.9 assists in 28 games. Davis played for Renaissance last summer on the NIKE EYBL Circuit, averaging 20.3 points per game this summer, and 21.4 points per game in five games at the NIKE EYBL Peach Jam.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It’s the second straight year Williams landed the top-ranked player out of New York. Current UNC freshman Cole Anthony was the best prep player in New York last year. Davis now gives North Carolina four commitments for the class of 2020. Davis will join center’s Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe, and point guard Caleb Love.