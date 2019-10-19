Photo Gallery: Duke’s Countdown to Craziness | October 18, 2019

Duke’s Justin Robinson (50) talks with Jack White (41) as they head to the bench during a timeout at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Joey Baker (13) and his teammates enter the court at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) is introduced to the crowd at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives to the basket against Vernon Carey Jr. (1) during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) tries for a steal from Jordan Goldwire (14) during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) gets a dunk during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) positions himself for a rebound during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) defends Cassius Stanley (2) during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) launches a three-point shot during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) gets a dunk during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke graduate and Nobel Prize winner Dr. William G. Kaelin Jr. is recognized at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) puts up a shot over Javin DeLaurier (12) during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives against Cassius Stanley (2) during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) waits to enter the game during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Justin Robinson (50) drives to the basket between Matthew Hurt (21) and Javin DeLaurier (12) during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) and Jack White (41) hit the court for a loose ball during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) drives against Jack White (41) during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) breaks to the basket on a fast break ahead of Cassius Stanley (2) during the Blue Devils’ scrimmage at the annual Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski leaves the court following the Blue Devils’ scrimmage during Countdown to Craziness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
