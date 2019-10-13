How Clemson receiver Tee Higgins is doing after leaving FSU game with injury

SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson pulled most of its starting offense out of the game midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s blowout victory against Florida State. Star receiver Tee Higgins had his day end a little earlier.

Higgins was injured in the second quarter with the Tigers comfortably ahead and did not return.

Clemson took a 28-0 lead into halftime, and Higgins came out for the second half in street clothes.

“He’s just been battling a little hamstring and it got a little tight on him. We were up 28-0 and had a lot of guys, and so we decided to just go ahead and let him sit down,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “I don’t think it should be anything that should hold him out for any amount of time next week.”

Higgins caught two passes for 44 yards before going down, including a 40-yard strike on the first play of the game. The Tigers went on to score on the drive and take a quick 7-0 lead.

“He set the tone,” Swinney said. “We pulled Tee out, kind of strained his hamstring and we pulled him out… He came over and said he just kind of felt it tighten up a little bit, so we just held him out.”