Which ACC school got a commitment from a Georgia center?

NC State got a big (literally) addition to their class of 2020 Friday afternoon.

Ebenezar Duwuona, a 6-10 center from Newnan, Ga., verbally committed to Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack on Friday.

Duwuona plays at The Heritage School and is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. Duwuona is the No. 15 player in Georgia and the No. 33 center in the nation and picked NC State over Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Auburn and UCF.

He is the third commitment to Keatts in the class of 2020, joining Greensboro Day School guard Cam Hayes and Apex Friendship forward Nick Farrar.

With Hayes, Farrar and now Duwuona, the current Wolfpack class of 2020 is currently ranked No. 4 in the ACC and No. 18 in the nation. The highest a recruiting class has finished under Keatts in the ACC was No. 6 in 2018. That class included current players Manny Bates, DJ Funderburk and Jericole Hellems.

