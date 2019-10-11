Clemson approves biggest stadium upgrade in years, including new video board

SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson’s Memorial Stadium is set to receive a nearly $70 million makeover.

The Clemson Board of Trustees approved several upgrades to Death Valley on Friday morning, including a new video board. The project is estimated to cost $68.7 million and should be completed before the 2021 football season. Construction is set to begin next December.

“The scoreboard was a big thing and very important for us to look at as a next thing inside Memorial Stadium. When you do a video board, you get a new sound system and new lighting for inside the stadium, which was also important as well,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “The other part of this is a redo of the parking lot outside of the Oculus. All those things kind of pulled together and took a little while to put under one umbrella. ... We’re excited to move ahead.”

In addition to the video board, Clemson is also renovating its locker room, adding premium seating, enhancing parking lots and adding ADA accessibility.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Clemson started looking into renovations for Memorial Stadium in October of 2017.

The current video board is 1,625 square feet. The new one is set to be 7,166 square feet, making it one of the largest in the country.

“As we travel around, we see other teams within the Atlantic Coast Conference and scoreboards have about a 10-year lifespan and that size board has been there for over 10 years,” Radakovich said. “We haven’t had a major increase or redo of the west side of the stadium since 2006, so it was time to pay attention to that part. We had redone the suites on the north side and created the south club on the south side, so we wanted to be able to do something on the west side of the stadium for the fans who enjoy that kind of premium area but also enhance the stadium.”

There will also be a new east entry at Howard’s Rock, with an opening that is nearly five times bigger than the current one.

This will be the first major upgrade to Memorial Stadium since the addition of the WestZone club in 2006.