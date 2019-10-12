Duke jumps out to early lead and holds off Georgia Tech for ACC win No. 2

Duke’s Jalon Calhoun (5) pulls in a 42-yard pass from quarterback Quentin Harris (18) ahead of Georgia Tech’s Tariq Carpenter (2) in the first quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke needed to come from behind this week, but it wasn’t a 23-point second-half deficit.

The Blue Devils trailed Georgia Tech by seven, briefly, but once they got rolling, Duke never looked back, defeating the Yellow Jackets 41-23 on a picture-perfect day at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Last week against Pittsburgh, Duke was down by 23 before taking a late lead. The Panthers retook the lead and escaped with a 33-30 win. This time around, the Blue Devils didn’t mess around, taking a 38-14 lead into the locker room at halftime after outscoring Georgia Tech 28-7 in the second quarter.

The 38 points in the first half were a season-high for Duke.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Yellow Jackets scored on their opening drive, a 19-yard pass from James Graham to Jerry Howard, but the Blue Devils closed the quarter on a 10-0 run. That momentum continued into the second quarter, as Duke scored 28 unanswered to take a 31-point lead.

After kicking a 33-yard field goal to get on the board, the Blue Devils scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions.. Four of those touchdowns came on the ground and the special teams got in on the scoring act to close out the quarter. Xander Gagnon blocked a Georgia Tech punt and Javon Jackson returned the ball 14-yards for the score, putting Duke ahead 38-7.

Georgia Tech scored one more time before the half, but the Blue Devils took a double-digit lead into the locker room for the fourth time this year. The 24-point margin at the break was the second biggest halftime lead Duke has had this season. The Blue Devils led Middle Tennessee State by 28 on their way to a 41-18 win Sept. 14.

But this game, against an ACC opponent, was even more impressive. Even though Georgia Tech won the second half, the Blue Devils created enough cushion that there was room for error.

First down

Duke senior quarterback Quentin Harris took the top off the Georgia Tech defense a few times in the first half. Harris completed two passes for 40 yards or more, making the Yellow Jackets’ defense respect the long ball. He hit a 42-yard pass to Jalon Calhoun in the first quarter, then connected on a 41-yard strike to to Darrell Harding, Jr. in the second quarter. This made the Georgia Tech secondary play back and created more room for the running game.

Touchdown

Georgia Tech gained 75 yards on their opening drive. The Blue Devils’ defense held the Yellow Jackets to 93 yards on 24 plays the rest of the half.

Penalty

Hard to nitpick since Duke played so well most of the game, but the Blue Devils didn’t score on their opening drive of the second half, killing their scoring momentum. Duke didn’t punt at all in the first half.

ICYMI

In a case of role reversal, it was the Blue Devils, not the Yellow Jackets, who used the triple-option to move the ball. Under former coach Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech was strictly a triple-option team. First-year head coach Geoff Collins brought in a new system, but fans of the throwback offense still saw it Saturday. Duke has used it sparingly this season, and went with the triple-option three times in the first half. Each time resulted in a touchdown for the Blue Devils.

Freshman Eli Pancol scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter, Deon Jackson scored from one-yard out in the second and Harris scored from one with 6:34 remaining in the second quarter.

Key numbers

28: Duke scored 28 points in the second, the most points they’ve scored in a quarter this season. The second quarter has been good to the Blue Devils all season. In their four wins, Duke has combined for 87 points in the second quarter, averaging 21.7 points in the frame.

3: Duke won its third straight game over the Yellow Jackets and have now won five out of the last six meetings.

3.0: Number of sacks for Blue Devils defensive end Vic Dimukeje. The junior came into the game with just 2.0 sacks this season.