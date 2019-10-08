Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence played through bruised shoulder early in 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence received an MRI last month after taking a hard hit against Texas A&M, a source confirmed to The State.

Lawrence suffered a bruised shoulder against the Aggies, he told Tiger Illustrated this week.

“I’m wearing something on my shoulder to try to cover it up so it doesn’t get hit again,” Lawrence told Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated. “But it’s not affecting my mechanics or anything. I’m good.”

The sophomore has completed 65 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,131 yards, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions through five games.

If Clemson was ever concerned about Lawrence’s health, it appears that they aren’t anymore. He rushed a career-high 11 times in Clemson’s last game against UNC.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney was asked following that game if Lawrence was fully healthy and did not indicate that anything was wrong.

“Oh yeah, it’s football. I mean this ain’t two-hand touch. You’re gonna get hit. He’s great,” Swinney said. “He didn’t get touched last week (against Charlotte). He didn’t even break a sweat. Nobody touched him. I don’t even think he got a grass stain on him. So yeah, he’s in great shape. He took a few licks tonight, but that’s just the way it is. He ain’t in a bubble.”

Lawrence also said after the victory against the Tar Heels that he wasn’t injured.

“I feel good. I feel really good. I feel healthy,” he said.