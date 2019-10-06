Photo Gallery: Duke vs. Pitt | 10.05.19

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe runs out onto the field with his team before Duke’s game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke linebacker Koby Quansah (49) waits to head out onto the field to warm up before Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke fans cheer on the team before Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Quentin Harris (18) avoids the pressure by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Mataeo Durant (21) gains yards as Pittsburgh linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) closes in during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke wide receiver Aaron Young (81) makes the reception while defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Paris Ford (12) during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Quentin Harris (18) is hit by Pittsburgh's Kylan Johnson (28) and Cam Bright (38) while scrambling for yards during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Harris fumbled the ball on the play and Pittsburgh recovered.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Quentin Harris (18) fumbles the ball after being hit by Pittsburgh's Kylan Johnson (28) and Cam Bright (38) while scrambling for yards during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Pittsburgh recovered the fumble.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh defensive back Paris Ford (12) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke linebacker Koby Quansah (49) loses his helmet while tackling Pittsburgh wide receiver V'Lique Carter (19) during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Quentin Harris (18) scrambles away from the pressure by Pittsburgh linebacker Saleem Brightwell (9) during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke safety Dylan Singleton (16) chases down Pittsburgh tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart (86) during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke safety Marquis Waters (10) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (2) tries to avoid the tackle of Duke safety Michael Carter II (26) during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh wide receiver Taysir Mack (11) pulls in a 19-yard touchdown reception as Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson (33) defends during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II (96) works his away around Pittsburgh offensive lineman Carter Warren (77) during the first half of Duke's game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke offensive tackle Jacob Monk (63) blocks Pittsburgh defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke wide receiver Jalon Calhoun (5) pulls in the reception while defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward (42) scoops up a botched punt catch by Pittsburgh's Paris Ford (12) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Quentin Harris (18) scores on a four-yard touchdown run during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's AJ Reed (48) kicks the extra point during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Deon Jackson (25) stiff-arms Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright (38) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Deon Jackson (25) runs downfield past Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright (38) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe motions to the officials during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh tight end Will Gragg (10) can't pull in the reception during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke linebacker Koby Quansah (49) tackles Pittsburgh wide receiver V'Lique Carter (19) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord (92) runs the ball after intercepting it before being tackled by Pittsburgh wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis (18) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
The Duke defense celebrates with defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord (92) after he intercepted the ball during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Line judge Peter Beratta comes in from the right as Duke tries to get a two-point conversion during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The conversion was negated because of an "inadvertent call."
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke wide receiver coach Trooper Taylor reacts after the two-point conversation was negated because of an "inadvertent signal" iduring the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe talks with quarterback Quentin Harris (18) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh defensive back Paris Ford (12) was called for targeting on this hit on Duke wide receiver Scott Bracey (11) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh defensive back Paris Ford (12) reacts after being ejected for targeting during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke wide receiver Jalon Calhoun (5) runs past Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Deon Jackson (25) outruns Pittsburgh linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) to score on a 44-yard touchdown reception during the second half of Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh wide receiver V'Lique Carter (19) outruns Duke linebacker Brandon Hill (32) to score on 26-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left in the game during Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe walks off the field after Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Deon Jackson (25) walks off the field after Pittsburgh's 33-30 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com