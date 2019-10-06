Clemson-Florida State kickoff time, TV details set

SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson and Florida State will renew their rivalry at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, the ACC announced late Saturday night.

The matchup will be televised by ABC. The game time was previously on hold pending the results from this weekend.

Clemson has won four consecutive games against the Seminoles, including a 59-10 victory at FSU last season.

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0) and Seminoles (3-2, 2-1) were both off this weekend.

ACC game times for Oct. 12

Thursday, Oct. 10

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 11

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Open Dates: Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt

Clemson’s 2019 football schedule

Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Sept. 21 — Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Sept. 28 — Clemson 21, North Carolina 20

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Oct. 19 — Clemson at Louisville, TBA

Oct. 26 — Boston College at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 2 — Wofford at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 9 — Clemson at N.C. State, TBA

Nov. 16 — Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBA