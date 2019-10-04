Scarlet and Silver. Providence Day 4-star recruit Jacolbe Cowan picks Ohio State

SHARE COPY LINK

Providence Day defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan will play college football at Ohio State.

He made the announcement Friday night after the Chargers’ homecoming game with Christ School.

Cowan, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior defensive lineman, said he choose Ohio State over Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“Ohio State is a great place,” Cowan said. “It reminds me a lot of Charlotte and the staff as a whole did a wonderful job of recruiting me. I know (former) coach (Urban Meyer) and coach (Ryan) Day, who’s the head coach now, they came and offered me back during my sophomore year, and ever since then, they’ve actively recruited me and kept in touch on a daily basis.”

247Sports ranks Cowan No. 34 nationally among all defensive tackles and is the No. 15 overall recruit in North Carolina.

Cowan had offers from national powers including Alabama and Clemson, teams that played for the national championship last season, among others.

“Jacolbe is a fantastic young man who I feel so fortunate to be a part of his process these past four years,” Providence Day coach Adam Hastings said. “I’m excited to see where the rest of this season goes for him, but I’m also excited to see not just the next five years but the next 40. He’s an extremely analytical young man who understands the impact of his decisions, so I’m excited about his commitment to Ohio State.”