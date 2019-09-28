ACC
Clemson survives UNC scare in Chapel Hill
Watch: Clemson arrives at stadium for game against North Carolina
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called his last trip to Chapel Hill in 2010 a “miserable night” when previewing this week’s game.
His Tigers were a couple of yards away from having another miserable night on Saturday.
No. 1 Clemson stuffed North Carolina’s two-point conversion try with 1:17 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 21-20 victory at Kenan Stadium.
Clemson (5-0, 3-0) took its first lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins with 9:54 left in the game, before UNC answered right back.
The Tar Heels drove 75 yards in 16 plays, taking 8:32 off the clock, before Javonte Williams scored from a yard out with 1:17 left to cut Clemson’s lead to 21-20. North Carolina coach Mack Brown called timeout and opted to go for the two-point conversion and the lead rather than kicking the extra point. But Brent Venables’ defense snuffed it out.
UNC quarterback Sam Howell faked a handoff and rolled right on an option play but Clemson defended it well. Howell was stopped at the 2, preserving the victory.
NEXT
Who: Florida State (2-2, 1-1) at No. 1 Clemson (5-0, 3-0)
When: Oct. 5, TBA
Where: Memorial Stadium (Clemson)
TV: TBA
