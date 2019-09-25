College sports fans can celebrate: ACC Network is finally available on AT&T U-verse

ACC Network launches as college football season gets underway The ACC Network is here, and promises to bring around 450 live ACC contests each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ACC Network is here, and promises to bring around 450 live ACC contests each year.

It has finally happened.

The ACC Network is available on AT&T U-verse.

The cable carrier is the last major carrier in the area to add the new network, which was already available on Spectrum, Google Fiber TV, DirecTV (owned by AT&T) and DISH Network.

The addition comes less than a week after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper appealed to Disney and AT&T to work things out for the state’s college sports fans. Cooper’s open letter was sent out on Sept. 20, the same day outlets reported that Disney and AT&T had reached a new retransmission and carriage deal. It’s likely, but not confirmed, that the addition of U-verse was part of that deal.

The last holdout seems to be Comcast, which lists its NC coverage areas as Yanceyville, Providence and Pelham.

You can find the ACC Network on channels 610 and 1610 on U-verse.

For those who prefer streaming services to cable and satellite, the ACC Network is available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV (note that this is not the same as regular Hulu), PlayStation Vue and Sling.