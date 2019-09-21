With its game against Clemson looming, UNC is searching for how it can start quicker

Appalachian State’s Ryan Huff (21) and Demetrius Taylor (48) sack North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) for a loss of three yards and force a fumble which North Carolina recovered in the third quarter on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Two weeks after beating Miami for its second consecutive win to start the season, North Carolina is suddenly struggling.

After losing to Wake Forest 24-18 on Sept. 13, the Tar Heels lost to App State 34-31 at Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

The loss against App State was similar to the one against Wake last week.

The Tar Heels started slow, dug itself a hole, finished strong, but couldn’t score enough points to complete the comeback.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Trailing by three points, the Tar Heels received the ball at their own 25-yard line with thirty seconds remaining, and one last chance to tie or win the game.

They drove the ball down to the App State 39-yard line with five seconds remaining, and sent kicker Noah Ruggles to attempt a 56-yard field goal to tie the game.

North Carolina kicker Noah Ruggles (97) misses a 56-yard attempt that would have tied the score, giving Appalachian State a 34-3 victory over North Carolina on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

But the kick was blocked at the line of scrimmage and fell well short of the uprights.

When the clock expired, the Mountaineers rushed the field and celebrated at the Tar Heels’ logo. It was App State’s first win over a Power 5 opponent since its 34-32 upset over Michigan in 2007.

“It doesn’t sit well,” UNC junior linebacker Tomon Fox said of App State celebrating on their field. “If you’ve got someone on the opposing team dancing on our logo, it’s not cool. I mean, we can’t do nothing about it now. We should have took care of business on the field.”

The Tar Heels aren’t doing themselves any favors. In three of their first four games, the Tar Heels have started slow. They trailed 20-9 entering the fourth quarter against South Carolina, and 21-3 entering the fourth against Wake.

The Tar Heels hoped to fix those issues before they faced App State. Low energy was the reason UNC started slow against Wake. But against App State, turnovers were the problem. And when they entered the fourth quarter of that game, the Tar Heels trailed 34-24.

“We’ve got to get them playing all the time instead of playing like this,” UNC coach Mack Brown said, making a roller coaster motion with his hands. “That’s our job as coaches. (The players) are trying.”

UNC true freshman quarterback Sam Howell, who finished with career highs in touchdowns (four), completions (27), passing attempts (41) and passing yards (323), was also responsible for three turnovers on Saturday. Two of the turnovers, which occurred in the first half, led to 14 points for App State.

Appalachian State’s Ryan Huff (21) and Demetrius Taylor (48) sack North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) for a loss of three yards and force a fumble which North Carolina recovered in the third quarter on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The third impeded what appeared to be a promising drive for UNC and a chance to cut App State’s deficit to three points with more than enough time on the clock to make a comeback.

Howell once again took responsibility for the loss.

“I made a couple mistakes in this game and it ended up costing us,” Howell said.

When the offense did score points, it always seemed like App State had an answer. And the defense struggled contain the Mountaineers at times. App State was 7 of 15 on third down against the Tar Heels.

In the first quarter on third-and-seven from the App State 35, App State quarterback Zac Thomas scrambled for a 50-yard run to the UNC 15. The Mountaineers scored three points on that drive.

In the fourth quarter, on third-and-five from the App State 30, with three minutes left, the Tar Heels needed a stop. But Thomas again scrambled 12 yards for a first down and eventually drained the clock to 30 seconds before Howell and the offense got the ball back.

“Third down is money down,” UNC senior safety Myles Dorn said. “You’ve got to get off the field.”

There were few answers in response to questions about why North Carolina has continued to start slow. Only that they need to fix the issue, and fix it quick.

The Tar Heels will face their toughest game of the season next week when they take on No. 1 Clemson at home.

The Tigers look just as good this year as they did when they won the national title last season. The Tigers have won their first three games this season by an average of 29 points.

If the Tar Heels were to dig a hole in a game against Clemson, the likeliness than they could climb out of it are a lot less.

“Whew, we’ve got a challenge next week,” UNC senior defensive tackle Aaron Crawford said of Clemson, as if overwhelmed by the thought. “But they’re human. They bleed.”