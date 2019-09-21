Why Disney is filming movie scenes during tonight’s Clemson football game

What Dabo said about Charlotte, ‘the most explosive team we have played’ Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' game against Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' game against Charlotte.

The halftime portion of Saturday’s game between Charlotte and Clemson will be a little different than most.

The movie “Safety” is being shot at Clemson this week, and filming will continue to take place during halftime of the 7:30 p.m. matchup.

The movie, which is a Disney production, is about the life of former Clemson player Ray Ray McElrathbey. Fans are encouraged to remain in their seats during halftime for the filming.

“Seven minutes of shooting, and they can show what I’ve seen in Death Valley the last couple of games that I’ve been at,” producer Mike Ciardi said. “I think the university will be really proud of this film when it comes out in about a year. If you’re an alum and watch this film, I think you’re going to be really happy how it’s portrayed.”

McElrathbey was playing for the Tigers in 2006 when his mom entered rehab for drug addiction. He sought and was granted custody of his younger brother Fahmarr, keeping the 11-year-old from entering foster care.

McElrathbey was able to raise and care for his younger brother, thanks in part to Clemson and the community.

Ciardi has been working on this movie for 12 years as far as coming up with ideas and developing the script. McElrathbey is serving as a consultant for the film.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support of the school, coach Swinney, Dan Radakovich, and Tim Bourret,” Ciardi said. “We realize we are guests at this university... Spent a lot of time here at the school over the last couple of months scouting the whole school and going to see a couple games. It’s pretty awesome.”

Who: Charlotte (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) vs. No. 1 Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ACC Network on DIRECTV 612, Charter Spectrum 388 (Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George)

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500) in Clemson

Clemson cornerback Ray Ray McElrathbey and his 11-year-old brother, Falmarr, at the USC-Clemson volleybal match on Aug. 31 Mark Crammer/Clemson University MARK CRAMMER Clemson University file photo