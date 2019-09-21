Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Charlotte TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will continue play in the 2019 season when it hosts Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-Charlotte game on?

Who: Charlotte (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) vs. No. 1 Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Watch on TV: ACC Network on DIRECTV 612, Charter Spectrum 388 (Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George)

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500) in Clemson

Series history: This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Live stream: via WatchESPN; YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 134/XM 193

Weather: Sunny, with a high of 84, low of 61. The temperature should be about 75 at kickoff.

What’s at stake

1. If Clemson can win by 14 or more points, it would mark the 14th consecutive game won by 14 points or more, which would tie for the third-longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

2. The Tigers can earn their 21st consecutive regular season non-conference win with a victory. No player on Clemson’s team has ever lost a regular season non-conference game.

3. Clemson can earn its 21st consecutive win in the month of September, dating back to 2014. The current streak is already the longest in school history.

The teams, by the numbers (2018)





CU CH Points/Game 39 47.3 Opp. Points/Game 10 33.7 Yds. Rushing/Game 251 296.7 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 75 190 Yds. Pass/Game 293.3 225.7 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 181.7 123 Avg. Yds./Game 544.3 522.3 Opp. Total Yds/Game 256.7 313

Clemson players to watch

1. Freshman receiver Joseph Ngata was the talk of fall camp but has not gotten a ton of opportunities thus far. That should change Saturday. Clemson is likely to get an early lead and young players like Ngata should get plenty of opportunities. Ngata has only two receptions thus far.

2. Defensive end Xavier Thomas is off to a strong start in 2019 with three tackles for loss and two sacks. Thomas missed out on a couple of plays last week against Syracuse, but he will likely take advantage of his opportunities against the 49ers.

3. Isaiah Simmons has been the best player on Clemson’s defense through the first three weeks of the season. Simmons has made plays at linebacker and safety and should give Charlotte fits with his size, athleticism and speed.

Charlotte players to watch

1. Running back Benny LeMay is off to a great start in 2019 and is averaging 7.6 yards per carry and 117 yards per carry. LeMay, who has four rushing touchdowns, is 5-foo-9, 215 pounds. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables compared him to Maurice Jones-Drew.

2. Quarterback Chris Reynolds can make plays with his arm and his legs. The sophomore is averaging 196 passing yards per game and has throw for seven touchdowns, with two interceptions. Reynolds has also rushed for 141 yards and two scores this season.

3. Scott singled out Alex Highsmith as a player on the Charlotte defense the Tigers will have to account for. Highsmith already has 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in three games.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector)

WR - Justyn Ross (Cornell Powell, Frank Ladson Jr.)

WR - Diondre Overton (T.J. Chase, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Chandler Reeves)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki or Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick (Will Swinney)

KOR - Derion Kendrick and Joseph Ngata