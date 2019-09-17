Clemson linebacker suffers another torn ACL

Clemson OC Jeff Scott looks back at Syracuse, ahead to Charlotte Scott discusses what Clemson’s offense needs to do better Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott discusses what Clemson’s offense needs to do better

Clemson freshman linebacker Bryton Constantin has suffered another torn ACL, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed during his Tuesday press conference.

Constantin originally tore his ACL in February and reinjured it while doing rehab, Swinney said.

“You hate it. Hate it for him. I think they’re gonna fix it Friday. Our doctors are going to do it. He had it done in Louisiana the first time,” Swinney said. “The good news is he’s got Amari Rodgers to look up to, a guy that just got player of the week.”

Constantin was rated as a four-star linebacker and the No. 8 outside linebacker in the country coming out of University Lab High in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“Bryton’s got a good attitude. Better it happen now than in December,” Swinney said. “He’s got his whole career in front of him. There’s no reason he can’t come back and be better than ever.”

In addition to Constantin, freshman walk-on linebacker Matthew Maloney has also suffered a torn ACL, Swinney announced.