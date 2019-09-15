Photo Gallery: NC State vs West Virginia | 09.14.19

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead his team out onto the field before N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren leads his team onto the field before N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) gains yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) is sacked by West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State’s Bam Knight (24) can’t pull in a pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
West Virginia safety Josh Norwood (4) was called for targeting on this hit on N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (87) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State’s Bam Knight (24) runs past West Virginia’s Kerry Martin Jr. (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (87) beats West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr. (15) to score on an eight-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State defensive end Deonte Holden (55) celebrates after sack West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) spins after being hit by West Virginia cornerback Nicktroy Fortune (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) runs for a first down before being tackled by West Virginia safety Jake Long (22) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
A N.C. State fan watches during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State’s Joe Sculthorpe (71) talks with offensive line coach John Garrison during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Kishawn Miller (28) stops West Virginia wide receiver Sam James (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline (6) can’t pull in the pass while defended by West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr. (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State center Grant Gibson (50) and the offensive line get ready during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) tries to get past West Virginia linebacker Shea Campbell (34) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline (6) pulls in an 18-yard touchdown reception on a pass by N.C. State’s Thayer Thomas during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. West Virginia safety Sean Mahone (29) defends.
N.C. State’s Thayer Thomas (87) celebrates with Trent Pennix (26) after throwing a 18-yard touchdown to Cary Angeline during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren watches during the first half of N.C. State’s game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State’s Kishawn Miller (28) and Jarius Morehead (31) break up a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver Sam James (13) during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Teammates celebrate with N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) after he intercepted a pass during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Tyler Baker-Williams (13) tackles West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons (1) during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
West Virginia running back Kennedy McKoy (6) gains yards while pursued by N.C. State’s Tyler Baker-Williams (13) and Brock Miller (12) during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State co-defensive coordinator Tony Gibson yells to the team during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) is tackled by West Virginia safety Osman Kamara (25) after Wilson ran for a first down on a fake punt during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
West Virginia linebacker Shea Campbell (34) celebrates after N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) threw an incomplete pass on fourth down during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall (12) scrambles for yards while pursued by N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) can’t pull in the pass while defended by West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey (24) during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) is sacked by West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State offensive tackle Justin Witt (67) helps quarterback Matt McKay (7) up after he was sacked during the second half of West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks off the field after West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over N.C. State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
