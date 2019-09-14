How Kirk Herbstreit’s sons are adjusting to life at Clemson

‘A lot of respect for Syracuse,’ Clemson’s Dabo Swinney says Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney talks about the upcoming game against Syracuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney talks about the upcoming game against Syracuse.

Kirk Herbstreit’s sons Tye and Jake arrived at Clemson this summer for their freshman seasons.

The two chose to play for Dabo Swinney’s program as preferred walk-ons, and they are enjoying their time with the Tigers thus far, according to Swinney.

Clemson’s head coach spoke about the two prior to the start of the 2019 season.

“They’ve been great. They’ve been awesome. I think they’ve enjoyed every second of it,” Swinney said. “They’re good teammates. I think the team has embraced them just like anybody else.”

Tye is a receiver for the Tigers, while Jake is a defensive back.

The two played in high school at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tye and Jake are far from the only two players on Clemson’s team with a high-profile father in the college football world.

Swinney’s sons Will and Drew play for Clemson, as does Brent Venables’ son Jake. Tigers strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson’s son Ben also plays for Clemson.

“I’m sure it’s probably a challenge for them, just like if your name is Swinney or Venables or whatever, Batson. But they don’t know any different. They’ve been Herbstreit their whole life,” Swinney said.

Tye made his college debut in Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech in Week 1, playing four plays. Jake has yet to appear in a game.

“They just need to be who they are,” Swinney said. “Jake and Tye are great additions. I’m excited about their opportunity.. Those two guys are grinders and workers and great additions to our program.”