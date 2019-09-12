ACC
How and when to watch and listen to UNC, Duke, NC State and ECU football Sept. 13-14
Previewing NC State’s game against West Virginia
This weekend of college football brings a Friday UNC-Wake nonconference game, another noon start for N.C. State (this time at West Virginia), and a Facebook Live broadcast of Duke at Middle Tennessee.
Here’s who’s playing when and how to watch and listen to each game Sept. 13-14.
UNC at Wake Forest
When: 6 p.m., Friday
Where: BB&T Field, Winston-Salem
Watch: ESPN
Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte
NC State at West Virginia
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, West Virginia
Watch: FS1
Listen: WRAL-101.5 Triangle; WXRC-95.7 Charlotte
ECU at Navy
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Watch: CBSSN
Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Listen: WNCT-107.9, WRHD-94.3 Greenville; WCMC-99.9 Raleigh; WBCN-1660 Charlotte
Duke at Middle Tennessee
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Johnny ‘Red’ Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Watch: Facebook Live
Listen: WRBZ-99.3, WDNC-620 Raleigh; WRBZ-96.5, WDNC-620 Durham; WBCN-94.7, WHVN-1660 Charlotte
Comments