How and when to watch and listen to UNC, Duke, NC State and ECU football Sept. 13-14

This weekend of college football brings a Friday UNC-Wake nonconference game, another noon start for N.C. State (this time at West Virginia), and a Facebook Live broadcast of Duke at Middle Tennessee.

Here’s who’s playing when and how to watch and listen to each game Sept. 13-14.

UNC at Wake Forest

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: BB&T Field, Winston-Salem

Watch: ESPN

Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte

NC State at West Virginia

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, West Virginia

Watch: FS1

Listen: WRAL-101.5 Triangle; WXRC-95.7 Charlotte

ECU at Navy

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Watch: CBSSN

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Listen: WNCT-107.9, WRHD-94.3 Greenville; WCMC-99.9 Raleigh; WBCN-1660 Charlotte

Duke at Middle Tennessee

When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Johnny ‘Red’ Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Watch: Facebook Live

Listen: WRBZ-99.3, WDNC-620 Raleigh; WRBZ-96.5, WDNC-620 Durham; WBCN-94.7, WHVN-1660 Charlotte

