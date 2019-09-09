ACC
Clemson-Charlotte kickoff time, TV details set
Clemson and Charlotte will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, the ACC announced Monday.
The matchup will be televised by the ACC Network.
This will be the second night game in the first three home games for the Tigers after Clemson played only two night games at home all of 2018.
The addition of the ACC Network means there will be more matchups in primetime moving forward as the 7:30 p.m. ACC Network slot is well down the list.
ACC game times for Sept. 21
Boston College at Rutgers, Noon, Big Ten Network (as announced earlier today by the Big Ten)
Western Michigan at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network
Elon at Wake Forest, Noon, RSN
Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 14)
UCF at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 14)
Appalachian State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Central Michigan at Miami, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Ball State at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Clemson’s 2019 football schedule
Aug. 29: Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
Sept. 7: Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10
Sept. 14: Clemson at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Sept. 21: Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Sept. 28: Clemson at North Carolina, TBA
Oct. 5: Bye
Oct. 12: Florida State at Clemson, TBA
Oct. 19: Clemson at Louisville, TBA
Oct. 26: Boston College at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 2: Wofford at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 9: Clemson at N.C. State, TBA
Nov. 16: Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 23: Bye
Nov. 30: Clemson at South Carolina, TBA
