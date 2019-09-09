Clemson-Charlotte kickoff time, TV details set

What Brent Venables said after Clemson win over Texas A&M Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables speaks after the Tigers win over Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables speaks after the Tigers win over Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Clemson and Charlotte will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, the ACC announced Monday.

The matchup will be televised by the ACC Network.

This will be the second night game in the first three home games for the Tigers after Clemson played only two night games at home all of 2018.

The addition of the ACC Network means there will be more matchups in primetime moving forward as the 7:30 p.m. ACC Network slot is well down the list.

ACC game times for Sept. 21

Boston College at Rutgers, Noon, Big Ten Network (as announced earlier today by the Big Ten)

Western Michigan at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network

Elon at Wake Forest, Noon, RSN

Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 14)

UCF at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 14)

Appalachian State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Central Michigan at Miami, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Ball State at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson’s 2019 football schedule

Aug. 29: Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

Sept. 7: Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Sept. 14: Clemson at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Sept. 21: Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Sept. 28: Clemson at North Carolina, TBA

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: Florida State at Clemson, TBA

Oct. 19: Clemson at Louisville, TBA

Oct. 26: Boston College at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 2: Wofford at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 9: Clemson at N.C. State, TBA

Nov. 16: Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 23: Bye

Nov. 30: Clemson at South Carolina, TBA