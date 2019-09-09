UNC football loses two key starters to injuries - and one is out for the season

Mack Brown following the win over Miami: ‘We kept our composure’ North Carolina coach Mack Brown breaks down the Tar Heels' victory over Miami Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina coach Mack Brown breaks down the Tar Heels' victory over Miami

North Carolina will be without two key starters when it plays Wake Forest on Saturday, and they’ll likely be out much longer.

UNC senior cornerback Patrice Rene suffered a torn ACL this past Saturday against Miami and is out for the season, the school announced Monday. Senior center Nick Polinio suffered a lower body injury and is out indefinitely.

Rene, who’s 6-2 and 208 pounds, was UNC’s top cornerback entering the 2019 season. He started all 11 games during the 2018 season and finished with 31 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

He had five tackles against Miami, and six for the season.

“As excited as we are about the win, we’re disappointed for Patrice Rene because he’s worked so hard,” UNC coach Mack Brown said in a press conference on Monday.

Rene showed up to training camp in a hard hat, a construction vest and goggles. He said 2019 would be “about business,” and he planned to have a big season in 2019. He wanted to be named to the All-ACC team at the end of the season.

Rene injured his knee in the first half against Miami and did not return. Brown said the injury occurred on a goal line play in the first half when he made contact with teammate Myles Wolfolk.

Brown said Rene will be eligible to return for a fifth season if he desires. He is expected to graduate in December and could decide to try for an NFL career.

“We do want him back if he wants to come back,” Brown said Monday.

Rene tweeted about his injury late Monday morning.

“I know for a fact that I will be able to come back better than ever,” Rene tweeted in a message.

Sophomore cornerback Tre Morrison will likely step up as UNC’s No. 1 cornerback. Greg Ross will move in as the No. 2 at the position. And UNC freshman Storm Duck will be No. 3.

Polino, who is 6-3, 305 pounds, suffered a lower body injury when he had his leg rolled up on in the first half. He also started in all 11 games for the Tar Heels in 2018, and appeared in all 12 games in 2017 at guard. He moved over to center this season.

Brown said he hopes Polino will be able to return before the end of the season.

In the meantime, sophomore backup center Brian Anderson, who took some first team snaps at center in training camp, will replace Polino.

“What we’ll have to do now is work really hard to continue to create depth,” Brown said. “The games have been so close, it’s been hard to play as many people as we’d like to play. And we told the freshmen this morning, you’re going to have to pick it up. You’re now longer rookies.

“You’re going to have to play.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates