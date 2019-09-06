ACC
How and when to watch and listen to UNC, Duke, NC State and ECU football on Sept. 7
We’ve got three evening/night games this week, including UNC, Duke and East Carolina, while N.C. State kicks off at 12:30 p.m.
Here’s who’s playing when and how to watch or listen to each game on Sept. 7.
Western Carolina at NC State
When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
Watch: ACC Network Extra
Listen: WRAL-101.5 Triangle; WXRC-95.7 Charlotte
NC A&T at Duke
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham
Watch: ACC Network Extra
Listen: WZBZ-99.3, WDNC-620 Raleigh; WZBZ-96.5, WDNC-620 Durham; WHVN-1660 Charlotte
Gardner-Webb at ECU
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville
Watch: ESPN3
Listen: WNCT-107.9, WRHD-94.3 Greenville; WBCN-1660 Charlotte
Miami at North Carolina
When: 8 p.m., Saturday
Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
Watch: ACC Network
Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte
