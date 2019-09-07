Clemson turns away Texas A&M. Tigers do it with defense

Five things to know about Clemson University Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries.

Clemson players said leading up to Saturday’s game against Texas A&M that the matchup was “personal” after the Tigers’ defense was embarrassed by the Aggies a year ago.

Clemson’s defense responded by playing with an edge during its dominating performance Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers held the Texas A&M offense and quarterback Kellen Mond in check in a 24-10 victory at Death Valley.

“Our defense set the tone,” Dabo Swinney told ESPN after the game. “We really dominated the game. It’s a huge win for us.”

The top-ranked Tigers led 17-3 at halftime and cruised to the victory after allowing Mond to throw for three touchdowns in the final two quarters in 2018.

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 24-of-35 passes for 268 yards, with one touchdown and one interception against the Aggies. His favorite target on the day was sophomore receiver Justyn Ross, who had seven catches for 94 yards and a score.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: K’Von Wallace led the Tigers with nine tackles, including six solo stops. He also had a sack. Wallace was all over the field and played well in coverage.

Play of the game: Mond had the Aggies knocking on the door of the end zone early in the fourth quarter when Clemson safety Tanner Muse picked the junior off at the Clemson 1-yard line to keep Texas A&M out of the end zone.

Stat of the game: 289: Texas A&M had 289 yards of offense on Saturday. The Aggies had 359 yards in the second half a season ago.

NEXT

Who: Clemson at Syracuse

When: 7:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York

TV: ABC