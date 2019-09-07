Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Texas A&M TV info, watch online, radio, more

Why Dabo says Texas A&M game is a great opportunity for Clemson Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' game against Texas A&M. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' game against Texas A&M.

Clemson will continue play in the 2019 season when it hosts Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-Texas A&M game on?

Who: No. 12 Texas A&M (1-0) vs. No. 1 Clemson (1-0)

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500) in Clemson

Series history: Texas A&M leads the overall series 3-2

Last meeting: Clemson won 28-26 at Texas A&M on Sept. 8, 2018

Live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 81

Weather: Sunny, with a high of 92.

What’s at stake

1. Clemson can earn its 17th consecutive win with a victory, tying its all-time longest winning streak.

2. If the Tigers win by at least 20 points, it would mark the 12th consecutive game with a margin of victory of at least 20, tying Alabama (2018) for the longest streak in The Associated Press poll era.

3. The Tigers can improve to 8-1 against SEC teams dating back to 2016 with a victory.

The teams, by the numbers (2018)





CU A&M Points/Game 52 41 Opp. Points/Game 14 7 Yds. Rushing/Game 416 246 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 200 8 Yds. Pass/Game 221 232 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 137 211 Avg. Yds./Game 632 478 Opp. Total Yds/Game 294 219

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson receiver Justyn Ross played only one play in this game a year ago. You can bet he’ll be looking to be a difference-maker against the Aggies Saturday.

2. Travis Etienne looked like arguably the best player in the country last week. Don’t be surprised if the Tigers lean on him if the game is close late.

3. Defensive end Xavier Thomas seems to always show up in big moments. Thomas is as physically gifted as any player on Clemson’s team. He should come up with some big plays against the Aggies.

Texas A&M players to watch

1. Quarterback Kellen Mond is one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC, and Clemson saw last year how good he can be when he gets in a rhythm. Mond completed 19-of-27 passes for 194 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Texas A&M’s 41-7 victory over Texas State last Thursday. He made some impressive throws on the run and in the pocket and looks even better than he did a year ago when he passed for more than 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns.

2. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike had 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2018. He had three tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in the opener against Texas State and will challenge a talented offensive line — an offensive line that committed five penalties against Georgia Tech.

3. Jashaun Corbin is an impressive playmaker who does a little bit of everything for the Aggies. In the opener, Corbin rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 12 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 19 yards.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector)

WR - Justyn Ross (Cornell Powell, Frank Ladson Jr.)

WR - Diondre Overton (T.J. Chase, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Chandler Reeves)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki or Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick (Will Swinney)

KOR - Derion Kendrick and Joseph Ngata