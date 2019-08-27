ACC

Watch as one Georgia Aquarium seal picks the winner of the Duke-Alabama game

Duke or Alabama? A seal of approval prediction on Chick-fil-A Kickoff game

Who will win the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game pitting Alabama against Duke? Cerby the Seal from the Georgia Aquarium makes his pick. By
Up Next
Who will win the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game pitting Alabama against Duke? Cerby the Seal from the Georgia Aquarium makes his pick. By

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game teamed with one of its downtown Atlanta neighbors, the Georgia Aquarium, to predict a winner for this Saturday’s Duke-Alabama game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

One of the aquarium’s seals made his pick. We think he consulted the point spread, too.

Duke vs. Alabama

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Watch: ABC

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl released this video to hype up the game pitting Alabama and Duke at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2019.

By

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
  Comments  