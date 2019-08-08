College GameDay heading to Clemson for opener against Georgia Tech

What Trevor Lawrence learned from his first season of college football Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to undefeated season as a freshman Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to undefeated season as a freshman

Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech will have a little extra excitement.

College GameDay is coming to town for the Week 1 game as Clemson hosts the Yellow Jackets on Aug, 29.

The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network and will be the first live game on the ACC Network.

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew will be in town for the matchup, which is also Georgia Tech’s first game under new head coach Geoff Collins. Herbstreit’s sons Tye and Jake are walking on at Clemson and are in their first season with the Tigers.