Massive long snapper strongly considering chance to play for Clemson

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

Mentor, Ohio offensive lineman Byron Floyd (6-foot-1, 250 pounds) doubles as a long-snapper. It’s that particular skill that has grabbed Clemson’s attention. Floyd comes highly recommended by Rubio Long-Snapping and earned their highest rating this spring.

“Massive Long Snapper that can easily pass an eyeball test from a college coach. Body is thick and very powerful. His balance is solid and he is leaning back really well. His snaps speeds are at the college level right now, let alone in a year and a half. Locking down his release point and making sure he is following through with both hands will drastically increase his overall accuracy and push his RSI way up.” (Review by Rubio Long-Snapping)

Floyd displayed his skills at camps this summer, including Clemson, and the Tigers liked him enough to offer him a preferred walk-on opportunity. That’s an offer he is considering.

“I’ve been to Clemson three times,” Floyd said. “First time was at the elite junior day in March. That was an incredible experience. I went back for the spring game. It was awesome to get an idea of what a game day might be like. I got to go into the locker room after the spring game and listen to Coach Swinney. It was also an amazing experience. In June, I went to camp and snapped for them. I was fortunate enough to be asked to snap for Coach Swinney. That went well. I met Coach Swinney at both the junior day and camp. Coach Pearman and I chat weekly.”

“Clemson is obviously a great opportunity,” Floyd continued. “I really love it down there. Coach Pearman is really a great guy. There’s details that need to be worked out and I’m going take my time making the best decision for me.”

Floyd also visited Miami of Ohio and said the RedHawks also interest him. He also has an offer from Toledo.

Brownell looks North

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell Friday reached into a new hotbed for college basketball recruits, Canada, with an offer to 6-foot-8 big man Keon Ambrose-Hylton of Toronto. The Tigers join the likes of Florida, Illinois, Xavier, DePaul and Dayton with an offer to Ambrose-Hylton who has been impressed with what he’s heard from Brownell about his program.

“They saw me during EYBL and liked my performance, and they’ve been calling me ever since,” Ambrose-Hylton said. “Coach (Anthony) Goins expresses to me how great Clemson is. Coach Brownell is doing a great job with the players, and they’re playing style really suits me with their fast pace and going up and down the court quick.”

Ambrose-Hylton said he’s undecided about his official visits at this point. Last season he averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Note:

▪ Upland, California linebacker Justin Flowe Friday named a top four of Clemson, Georgia, Oregon and Miami. Left of the list, hometown favorite Southern Cal, a destination a number of recruiting analysts predicted for Flowe. Flowe visited Clemson in late July for the All-In Cookout.