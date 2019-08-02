Photo Gallery: Tar Heels hold first practice of season | August 2, 2019

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo talks with the quarterbacks during the Tar Heels’ first practice on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina running back Antonio Williams (24) takes a hand-off from quarterback Jace Ruder (10) during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina running back Javonte Williams (25) carries the ball during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Jace Ruder (10) hands the ball to running back Javonte Williams (25) during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina defensive linemen Jason Strowbridge (55) and Aaron Crawford (92) take the field for the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Jordan Marsh, a North Carolina graduate assistant coach, works with players during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina defensive lineman Aaron Crawford (92) runs through a drill during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina defensive line coach Tim Cross works with his players during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge (55) takes out a blocking dummy during a drill at the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina defensive line coach Tim Cross works with his players during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina wide receiver Rontavius Groves (4) runs through a drill at the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) works on his passing form during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) works on his passing form during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Jace Ruder (10) works out during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina wide receiver Beau Corrales (15) pulls in a pass during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina wide receiver Beau Corrales (15) pulls in a pass reception during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina wide receiver Beau Corrales (15) carries the ball after a pass reception during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches his team during their first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) works on his passing form during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches his team during their first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterbacks, freshman Donovan Brewington (12), junior Jace Ruder (10) and freshman Vincent Amendola (13) work out during the Tar Heels’ first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches the defensive linemen work on a sled drill during the first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches the defensive linemen work on a sled drill during the first practice of the season on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo talks with the quarterback Jace Ruder (10) during the Tar Heels’ first practice on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo works with quarterback Jace Ruder (10) and the offensive unit during the Tar Heels’ first practice on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Football Practice Complex in Chapel Hill, N.C.
