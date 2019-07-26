ACC

Gov. Cooper signs law allowing sports gambling at NC tribal casinos

Crystal Kalahiki pays out a bet in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Sports betting became legal at two tribal casinos in North Carolina Friday when Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill allowing it at those limited locations.

The bill restricts sports wagering to tribal lands only, and would not allow mobile wagering because it requires bets be placed only at Eastern Band of Cherokee casinos in Cherokee and Murphy.

It is estimated that revenue from adding sports and horse betting at these locations could generate between $1 million and $1.5 million annually for the state.

The Senate approved the measure last April and it sailed through the House earlier this month, passing on July 15.

