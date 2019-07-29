How longtime coach Terry Bowden became an unpaid grad intern at Clemson

New Clemson team with new challenges. That’s business as usual, Dabo says Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte about the upcoming season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte about the upcoming season.

Terry Bowden is hoping for one final run as a head coach, and he is willing to pay to learn from one of the best in the business.

Bowden reached out to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney this spring and asked if he could come watch practice after being fired from Akron in December.

After watching a few practices at Clemson, Bowden approached Swinney about working with Clemson in the fall. Swinney had only one option available.

“I said, ‘Well, we don’t have volunteers and I don’t have any jobs open. The only option you’ve got is you could be a grad intern, but you’ve gotta be a full-time grad student,’” Swinney said. “He’s got to pay for everything. He doesn’t get anything.”

Swinney wasn’t sure that option was something Bowden would be interested in, but he was wrong.

“The next thing I know, he’s like, ‘Hey, I enrolled in grad school.’ So he’s working on his master’s,” Swinney said. “He’ll just be a grad intern. Happy to have him. Super nice guy.”

Bowden has an impressive resume that includes spending time as a head coach at Salem, Samford, Auburn, North Alabama and Akron.

He led Auburn to an 11-0 record in 1993 and went 47-17-1 in his five-and-a-half years leading the Tigers. But a 1-5 start to the 1998 season led to him resigning midyear.

Bowden got into broadcasting after leaving Auburn, before taking over at North Alabama in 2009 and going 29-9 in three years there. He was hired by Akron in 2012 and compiled a 35-52 record in seven seasons leading the Zips before being fired.

“I have a ton of respect for the Bowden family. He really just wants to learn and grow and kind of reset,” Swinney said. “He’s been a head coach forever. I think he was only an assistant for like one year. But he’s excited about just helping out in any way. So he’ll be just like any of our grad interns that we might have, except he’s probably the most qualified I’ve ever had, that’s for sure. He’s been great.”

Bowden’s father, Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden, believes Terry is in the perfect spot to learn before hopefully one final opportunity to be a head coach.

“He couldn’t be at a better place,” Bowden said. “He’s trying to stay in the game. He feels like he might have one more job ahead of him. He’s been a head coach all his life and would love to return to that.”