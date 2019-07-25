ACC
UNC’s men’s basketball program to be featured in series on the ACC Network
UNC practices and meets fans in NCAA Tournament
The ACC Network and UNC announced that the school’s basketball program will be featured on the network in a multi-part series that chronicles its 2019-20 basketball season. It’s expected to start airing in October.
The network will follow practices, games, team bonding activities, pick-up games and Late Night with Roy for the show.
The network will follow the team for the entire regular season. Cameras have already begun filming for the show, Steve Kirschner, a UNC spokesperson said Thursday. UNC has held a handful of basketball practices this offseason.
The network previously announced an all-access program that will follow Clemson and Louisville football.
The ACC Network, which launches on Aug. 22, has agreements with DirectTV, Verizon Fios, Google Fiber, Hulu Live, Optium/Altice, Sony PlayStation Vue and NCTC to carry the network.
It is still in negotiations with other television providers.
