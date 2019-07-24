North Carolina football sells out of its 28,400 season tickets

Mack in a Minute For returning Tar Heel football coach Mack Brown the ACC Football Kickoff is a full day of talking Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For returning Tar Heel football coach Mack Brown the ACC Football Kickoff is a full day of talking

If you are a North Carolina football fan looking to buy season tickets for the 2019 season, you’re out of luck.

Season tickets are sold out, the school announced on social media Wednesday. UNC sold all 28,400 season tickets, which is 55.6 percent of the overall tickets. Kenan Stadium holds 51,000 people.

It was not immediately clear the last time UNC sold out of season tickets.

Single-game tickets for UNC’s game against Appalachian State on Sept. 21 and Clemson on Sept. 28 both sold out the day tickets went on sale.

The sellout coincides with the arrival of new football coach Mack Brown, who is trying to help turn around a program that has struggled to win in recent years. And the tickets sales shows that fans could be more excited about the upcoming season than they have been in recent years.

Brown was hired in November to replace former coach Larry Fedora, who was fired after two consecutive losing seasons. UNC won a combined five games in 2017 and 2018. As a result, there were many games in 2018 with a large number of empty seats.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Brown thanked fans for buying tickets.

Thank you to all the fans who invested in our program. We truly appreciate it. Now, let’s get the remaining single-game tickets sold. #BeTheOne https://t.co/OX6QekLJWi — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) July 24, 2019

Tickets remain available for UNC’s home games against Miami (Sept. 7), Duke (Oct. 26), Virginia (Nov. 2) and Mercer (Nov. 23).

UNC’s first game will be against South Carolina on Aug. 31 in Charlotte, and its home-opener will be against Miami.

