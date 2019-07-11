North Carolina basketball to play Alabama in Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

‘I’d remember that sucker’: UNC’s Roy Williams on former player’s tattoo of the Tar Heels’ head coach UNC basketball coach Roy Williams laughs about former player Deon Thompson's new tattoo of Williams cutting down the championship nets. Thompson played for the Tar Heels from 2006-10 and was on the 2009 national championship team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC basketball coach Roy Williams laughs about former player Deon Thompson's new tattoo of Williams cutting down the championship nets. Thompson played for the Tar Heels from 2006-10 and was on the 2009 national championship team.

North Carolina will play Alabama in its first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Nov. 27, ESPN announced Thursday.

The game, which will be played in Paradise Island, Bahamas, will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.

UNC is 5-4 head-to-head against Alabama.

UNC would play either Michigan or Iowa State in the next round on Nov. 28.

In the third game of the tournament, the Tar Heels could play either Gonzaga, Southern Miss, Seton Hall or Oregon, which are all in the lower part of the bracket.

UNC released its 2019-20 non-conference schedule last month, which includes games against Gonzaga, Wofford, Ohio State, UCLA, Gardner-Webb, Yale, UNC-Wilmington and Elon.

The Tar Heels will also host Winston-Salem State in a preseason game on Nov. 1 and Notre Dame in their season-opener on Nov. 6.

In other news

UNC will play Wofford at Carmichael Arena on Dec. 15, the school announced on its Twitter account Thursday.

It will be the first time the men’s basketball team has played at Carmichael since 2010. Ticket details will be announced in October. Carmichael Arena seats 6,822 people compared to the Dean Smith Center, which seats 21,750.

UNC students will be on winter break on Dec. 15.

UNC and Wofford have played each other in each of the last two seasons with both teams winning on the road.