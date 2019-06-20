Live blog: Will Duke’s Zion Williamson be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft?

If the one-and-done rule didn’t exist, would Zion still be at Duke? Zion Williamson weighs in on whether he would still play for Duke if the one-and-done rule didn't exist, and he talks about the difference between playing in college and the NBA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Zion Williamson weighs in on whether he would still play for Duke if the one-and-done rule didn't exist, and he talks about the difference between playing in college and the NBA.

Several players from Duke will be drafted in Thursday’s NBA draft at 7 p.m. at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Barring any surprises, this draft will be among the most prolific, top-heavy ones for the Triangle’s ACC schools. Per NBADraft.net’s 2019 mock draft board, three Blue Devils, who were all freshmen last season, are projected to go in the top eight picks.

Forward Zion Williamson is expected to go first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans; guard R.J. Barrett is expected to go third to the New York Knicks; and guard Cam Reddish may land in Atlanta as the No. 8 pick. Center Marques Bolden is also in the draft’s pool, but he is not widely expected to be drafted.

We’ll be updating this story throughout the draft as Duke players are selected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.